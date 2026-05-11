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David Soria News: Four saves in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Soria recorded four saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Oviedo.

Soria made four saves to preserve the clean sheet Sunday. He's only conceded 14 goals in the last 18 La Liga appearances, making 51 saves with seven clean sheets in that span, including two penalty saves. The keeper will face off with Mallorca for the game on Wednesday, who have scored seven goals in the last five appearances.

David Soria
Getafe
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