David Soria News: Gives up game's only goal
Soria made three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid.
Soria was solid in goal and made three saves but had the misfortunate of not getting much support from Getafe's attack. He has a tough matchup coming up against Espanyol, a team which has netted 34 goals in 27 La Liga games ahead of Sunday's contest.
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