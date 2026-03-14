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David Soria News: Gives up game's only goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Soria made three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Soria was solid in goal and made three saves but had the misfortunate of not getting much support from Getafe's attack. He has a tough matchup coming up against Espanyol, a team which has netted 34 goals in 27 La Liga games ahead of Sunday's contest.

David Soria
Getafe
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