David Soria headshot

David Soria News: Keeps clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Soria registered five saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 2-0 victory against Betis.

Soria was awesome, making five saves and shutting out Real Betis to get three points for his side. He'll be challenged to make it back-to-back clean sheets though, as Atletico Madrid have scored 46 goals in 27 league matches.

David Soria
Getafe
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Soria See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Soria See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
227 days ago
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Real Madrid v. Getafe Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Real Madrid v. Getafe Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
July 1, 2020