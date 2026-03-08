David Soria News: Keeps clean sheet
Soria registered five saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 2-0 victory against Betis.
Soria was awesome, making five saves and shutting out Real Betis to get three points for his side. He'll be challenged to make it back-to-back clean sheets though, as Atletico Madrid have scored 46 goals in 27 league matches.
