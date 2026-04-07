David Soria News: Keeps easy clean sheet Sunday
Soria recorded no saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 2-0 win over Athletic.
Soria did not face a single shot on target throughout Sunday's match, earning himself a clean sheet without having to make a save. It marked his ninth clean sheet of the season, five of which have come in his last nine matches. He has a good chance to keep another one Monday at Levante, a side which has scored 34 goals through 30 matches this season.
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