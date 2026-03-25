David Soria News: Makes mistake but earns win

Soria made four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Espanyol.

Soria could've done much better in the sequence that led to Roberto Fernandez's goal, as his poor timing on the cross delivered from Ruben Sanchez was key for the outcome. Soria still earned the win and extended a productive stretch that has seen him allow one or fewer goals in each of his last 10 starts. Over that span, he's allowed six goals while keeping four clean sheets.