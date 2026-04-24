David Soria News: Shuts out Sociedad
Soria kept a clean sheet while making three saves during Wednesday's 1-0 win over Real Sociedad.
Soria helped Getafe to all three points by blanking Soceidad on Wednesday. The keeper has allowed just one goal while keeping two clean sheets and combining for six saves over his last three starts. Getafe take on Barcelona at home on Saturday.
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