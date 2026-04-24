David Soria headshot

David Soria News: Shuts out Sociedad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Soria kept a clean sheet while making three saves during Wednesday's 1-0 win over Real Sociedad.

Soria helped Getafe to all three points by blanking Soceidad on Wednesday. The keeper has allowed just one goal while keeping two clean sheets and combining for six saves over his last three starts. Getafe take on Barcelona at home on Saturday.

David Soria
Getafe
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Soria See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Soria See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
274 days ago
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Real Madrid v. Getafe Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Real Madrid v. Getafe Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
July 1, 2020