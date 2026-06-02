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David Soria News: Signs contract extension until 2030

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Soria has signed a contract extension with Getafe until June 2030, extending a remarkable eight-year association with the club he joined in the summer of 2018, the club announced.

Soria recently reached 300 official appearances for Getafe and has written his name into La Liga history this season by reaching 189 consecutive starts in the competition, placing him second in the all-time record for consecutive league appearances and surpassing legends such as Luis Arconada and Andoni Zubizarreta in the process. Only a handful of matches now separate him from the all-time record held by Andoni Larranaga, giving him a remarkable milestone to chase in the coming seasons. The club expressed their delight at retaining one of their most important and emblematic figures, with Soria having played a decisive role in several of Getafe's European qualification campaigns across his time at the club.

David Soria
Getafe
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