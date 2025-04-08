David Soria News: Untested in victory

Soria had no saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 4-0 win against Valladolid.

Soria earned a clean sheet Sunday without having to make a save and recording just a single clearance in Getafe's 4-0 victory over Valladolid. The veteran shot-stopper has led Getafe to the second best defensive record in La Liga through Gameweek 30. Over his last five appearances (five starts), he has averaged one save, one goal concession, and one clearance per appearance while recording a single clean sheet. Soria's next challenge is likely to come Saturday when Getafe host second-to-bottom Las Palmas.