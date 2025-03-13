David Torres Injury: Fit for Celta Vigo game

Torres (undisclosed) is available for Saturday's clash against Celta Vigo after not being mentioned among the injured players in the press conference.

Torres was forced off in the first half of Saturday's game against Valencia due to injury but is back for Saturday's clash against Celta Vigo after training normally this week. He has been a regular starter this season and could compete with Eray Comert for a place in central defense for that game as it mainly depends on his fitness.