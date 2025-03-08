David Torres Injury: Forced off early
Torres was forced off in the 25th minute of Saturday's match against Valencia due to an apparent injury.
Torres didn't make it long Saturday, only lasting until around the half an hour mark before he had to leave due to injury. He has started in six of their last seven games, so this could be a critical loss. He was replaced by Cenk Ozkacar, a likely option moving forward if Torres misses more time.
