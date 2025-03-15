David Torres News: Returns to bench

Torres (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's match against Celta Vigo.

Torres has returned to the team sheet Saturday, with the defender earning a spot on the bench to face Celta. This is solid news, as he will now look to see some time to test his legs. He has started in 14 of his 17 appearances this season while going unused 10 times, so he will look to see a start here soon again.