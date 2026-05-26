David Vazquez News: Scores with season high tackles

Vazquez scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Vancouver Whitecaps FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 54th minute.

Vazquez made his sixth straight league start and scored his side's opener with a superb strike from outside the box. The midfielder netted his third goal of the season, all coming across his last three starts, during which he has taken nine shots. He also recorded a season-high five tackles along with one interception, and has now attempted at least one tackle in each of his last six starts.