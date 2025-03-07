David Zec Injury: Doubtful for Saturday

Zec (knee) is doubtful for Saturday's match against Stuttgart, according to Cameron Smith of Bullinews.

Zec looks likely to need a fitness test ahead of Saturday's contest to be an option, with the defender suffering an injury in their last outing. This could be a critical loss for the club, as he is a regular starter when fit. He will hope to see that spot if healthy, with Marko Ivezic as a possible replacement.