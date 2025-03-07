Fantasy Soccer
David Zec headshot

David Zec Injury: Doubtful for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Zec (knee) is doubtful for Saturday's match against Stuttgart, according to Cameron Smith of Bullinews.

Zec looks likely to need a fitness test ahead of Saturday's contest to be an option, with the defender suffering an injury in their last outing. This could be a critical loss for the club, as he is a regular starter when fit. He will hope to see that spot if healthy, with Marko Ivezic as a possible replacement.

David Zec
Holstein Kiel
