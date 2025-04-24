David Zec Injury: Following concussion protocols
Zec is following the concussion protocols and is unlikely to feature in Saturday's clash against Gladbach, coach Marcel Rapp said in the press conference.
Zec is currently undergoing a five-step concussion protocol, making his availability for Saturday's clash against Gladbach unlikely. According to his coach, there is a small chance he could feature in the squad, but if he does not make it for that game, Carl Johansson will replace him in the back-three. That said, Zec should be available for next Sunday's clash against Augsburg without any doubt.
