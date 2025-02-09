Fantasy Soccer
David Zec headshot

David Zec News: Nets equalizer in second half

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Zec scored in the second half to give Holstein Kiel a 2-2 draw against Vfl Bochum Sunday. He also had two interceptions and two tackles.

Zec took three shots (two on target) and got an important equalizing goal to secure a point for his side. He'll likely have to be more impactful defensively next Sunday, as Eintracht Frankfurt have scored 46 goals in league play so far. However, Zec has scored in two of his last three games.

David Zec
Holstein Kiel
