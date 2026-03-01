Davide Bartesaghi Injury: Exits late against Cremonese

Bartesaghi recorded one shot (zero on goal), nine crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Cremonese before subbing off during the stoppage time because of a possible thigh injury, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Bartesaghi had another lively performance, pacing his team in deliveries also thanks to a solid number of corner kicks but pulled up during a late sprint and limped off holding the back of his thigh. He'll have to be evaluated ahead of next Sunday's clash versus Inter. His deputy is Pervis Estupinan.