Davide Bartesaghi Injury: Fit for Inter meeting

Bartesaghi (thigh) will be available Sunday but might begin on the bench rather than starting as usual, Sky Italy reported.

Bartesaghi is good to go as he returned to full training Friday, but Pervis Estupinan might get the nod as he has been tested on the left wing for the entire week. Bartesaghi has notched at least three crosses in the last four matches, amassing 28 deliveries (six accurate) and adding 13 tackles (eight won), six chances created and six clearances through that stretch.