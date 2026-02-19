Davide Bartesaghi News: Active performance against Como

Bartesaghi won two of three tackles and had one key pass, six crosses (one accurate) and one block in Wednesday's 1-1 draw versus Como.

Bartesaghi registered his highest total of crosses in six appearances but didn't have great aim. He was also a solid contributor in the passive phase. He has recorded at least one tackle in 11 consecutive showings, piling up 29 (17 won). He extended his streak of games with one or more crosses to 19, and he's averaging 5 deliveries per contest (1.4 accurate) over that span.