Bartesaghi led the AC Milan attacking effort Tuesday with five attempted crosses (one accurate) as the Rossoneri played to a 1-1 draw at Atalanta. The versatile defender made just one substitute appearance across Milan's first five league fixtures. Conversely, over AC Milan's last four fixtures, Bartesaghi has started in each match and played the full 90 minuets on three occasions. Overall, the promising young Italian has created seven chances from 18 crosses (five accurate) and eight corners across five appearances (four starts).