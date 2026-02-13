Davide Bartesaghi News: Gritty display versus Pisa

Bartesaghi had three crosses (zero accurate), one clearance and seven tackles (four won) in Friday's 2-1 victory against Pisa.

Bartesaghi went mano-a-mano with Idrissa Toure on the wing and more than held his own, posting a new season high in tackles. He has recorded at least one in 10 straight appearances, piling up 26 (15 won). Additionally, he has logged one or more crosses in his last 18 showings, totaling 90 deliveries (26 accurate). He has generally made way for Pervis Estupinan in the previous instances when Milan had three matches in a week.