Davide Bartesaghi News: Saddled with own goal versus Udinese

Bartesaghi had an own goal, three crosses (one accurate) and seven clearances and won two of two tackles in Saturday's 3-0 defeat versus Udinese.

Bartesaghi inadvertently rerouted a cross by Arthur Atta from the left wing, making it uncatchable for his goalie. He has registered at least one chance, amassing five, one clearance, totaling 13, and exactly one interception in the last three rounds. He pushed his streak of appearances with at least one cross to 25, averaging 5.16 (1.48 accurate) per tilt.