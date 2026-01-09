Bartesaghi was active at both ends during the match. Offensively, he enjoyed his most creative performance of the season, sending a season-high 21 crosses, creating eight chances while taking eight corners and attempting one shot. Defensively, he made three tackles, maintaining a streak of at least two tackles in each of his last five games, along with two clearances and one interception. Over his last seven appearances, he has scored two goals from eight attempts, delivered 55 crosses and created 17 chances, though he is still searching for his first assist in the league.