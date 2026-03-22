Davide Bartesaghi News: Sound showing against Torino

Bartesaghi created two scoring chances and registered three shots (zero on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and five clearances in Saturday's 3-2 victory versus Torino.

Bartesaghi resumed starting after two matches following a small injury and was productive in the final third, logging a new season high in attempts, although with little precision. Pervis Estupinan had mixed performances while replacing him in the last two matches, so Bartesaghi should remain the top option, as has been the case for most of the season. He has taken at least one shot in three displays in a row, amassing five (zero on target) and adding five chances created and eight clearances over that span. He has launched one or more crosses in all but one game thus far, averaging 5.3 per tilt (1.47 accurate).