Bartesaghi got the call for the third straight game without Pervis Estupinan (ankle) and imposed his will on the wing, matching his season high in chances created and crosses and pacing his club in the second category. He's been productive in relief, which could allow him to get minutes even after the starter returns. He has registered at least one tackle in all four appearances, piling up seven (six won) and logging six key passes, 13 deliveries (four accurate) and four clerances, with one clean sheet.