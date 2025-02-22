Fantasy Soccer
Davide Calabria News: Creates four chances in first Bologna start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Calabria won one of two tackles and recorded three crosses (zero accurate), three clearances and four chances created in Saturday's 2-0 loss versus Parma.

Calabria was excellent in both phases in his maiden start with Bologna, leading his team in key passes, but it wasn't enough to come away with points. He'll likely rotate with Lorenzo De Silvestri while Emil Holm (thigh) is on the mend given the busy schedule.

