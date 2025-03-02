Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Davide Calabria headshot

Davide Calabria News: Productive again in Cagliari match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Calabria had one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate), one clearance and four chances created in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Cagliari.

Calabria led his team in key passes for his second start in a row after getting load-managed midweek. He'll likely start over Lorenzo De Silvestri in most instances while Emil Holm (thigh) is out. He has recorded nine chances created, six crosses (one accurate), three tackles (two won) and four clerances in four appearances with his new team.

Davide Calabria
Bologna
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now