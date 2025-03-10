Davide Calabria News: Provides assist in win

Calabria assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Verona.

Calabria delivered the ball to Jens Odgaard, who netted a shot from the center of the box in the 40th minute of play. The assist marked the first for Calabria in five appearances with Bologna on the season. This also marked his fourth consecutive outing with at least one chance created, as he is now up to a total of 10 chances created in that span.