Davide Calabria News: Transfers to Bologna

Calabria has joined Bologna on a six-month loan from Milan, the club announced.

Calabria will be out of contract at the end of the season and decided to keep his options open. He played second fiddle to Emerson for most of the season, also due to a few injuries, and Milan added Kyle Walker after the starter got hurt. He'll compete with Emil Holm and Lorenzo De Silvestri. He has recorded 28 crosses (five accurate), six key passes, 20 tackles and 23 clearances in 11 appearances (seven starts).