Davide Frattesi Injury: Ruled out for Bologna match

Frattesi won't be involved Saturday due to adductor muscle fatigue, Sky Italy reported.

Frattesi will miss out on a potential chance to start because of an ailment, as the coach is giving more run to the backups. He struggled to produce in a limited role this year after scoring seven times in a similar situation in the previous one, failing to contribute to a goal and notching 25 shots (eight on target), eight chances created and 22 tackles in 29 appearances (six starts).