Davide Frattesi headshot

Davide Frattesi Injury: Ruled out for Bologna match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Frattesi won't be involved Saturday due to adductor muscle fatigue, Sky Italy reported.

Frattesi will miss out on a potential chance to start because of an ailment, as the coach is giving more run to the backups. He struggled to produce in a limited role this year after scoring seven times in a similar situation in the previous one, failing to contribute to a goal and notching 25 shots (eight on target), eight chances created and 22 tackles in 29 appearances (six starts).

Davide Frattesi
Inter Milan
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