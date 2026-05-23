Davide Frattesi Injury: Ruled out for Bologna match
Frattesi won't be involved Saturday due to adductor muscle fatigue, Sky Italy reported.
Frattesi will miss out on a potential chance to start because of an ailment, as the coach is giving more run to the backups. He struggled to produce in a limited role this year after scoring seven times in a similar situation in the previous one, failing to contribute to a goal and notching 25 shots (eight on target), eight chances created and 22 tackles in 29 appearances (six starts).
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