Davide Frattesi Injury: Ruled out for UCL fixture

Frattesi won't be available versus Bodo/Glimt on Wednesday because of an illness, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Frattesi came down with a stomach bug and will try to recover for Saturday's game versus Lecce, when Inter will be without Hakan Calhangolu and Davide Frattesi. Petar Sucic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Andy Diouf will absorb his minutes.