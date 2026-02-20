Davide Frattesi headshot

Davide Frattesi Injury: Shakes off illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Frattesi (illness) trained regularly with the rest of his teammates Friday and is set to be an option for Saturday's match versus Lecce, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Frattesi has recovered from a stomach bug and will have better chances of getting minutes than usual since Hakan Calhanoglu and Davide Frattesi are both suspended in the midfield. He has started just once in his last six displays, tallying one scoring chance, four tackles (two won) and one interception. He has fired at least one shot in his last four appearances, amassing four attempts (one on target).

Davide Frattesi
Inter Milan
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Davide Frattesi
