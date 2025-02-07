Davide Frattesi News: Draws three fouls against Fiorentina

Frattesi generated two shots (zero on goal) and one clearance and drew three fouls in Thursday's 3-0 defeat versus Fiorentina.

Frattesi got the nod over Nicolo Barella in the resumption of the game abandoned in December and, while he fired off a couple of times, he didn't contribute in other areas and was poor in marking Luca Ranieri on the opening goal. He has scored once and added five shots (two on target), two key passes, two crosses (zero accurate) and three tackels in the last five fixtures (one won).