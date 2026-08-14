Davide Frattesi News: Joins Lazio on loan
Frattesi completed a season-long loan move to Lazio from Inter Milan on Friday.
Frattesi wasn't expected to be a regular for Inter Milan in the 2026/27 season, but he should have the chance to play consistent minutes at Lazio. Lazio have an option to sign the midfielder permanently before the loan expires at the end of the campaign.
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