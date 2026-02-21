Davide Frattesi News: Makes starting XI
Frattesi (groin) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Lecce.
Frattesi is in the starting XI for Saturday's match against Lecce after missing the previous Champions League clash against Bodo Glimt due to illness. The midfielder, who has yet to record a goal contribution across 19 appearances in all competitions this season, benefits from the suspensions of Nicolo Barella and Hakan Calhanoglu to earn the start in midfield.
