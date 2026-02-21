Davide Frattesi headshot

Davide Frattesi News: Makes starting XI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Frattesi (groin) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Lecce.

Frattesi is in the starting XI for Saturday's match against Lecce after missing the previous Champions League clash against Bodo Glimt due to illness. The midfielder, who has yet to record a goal contribution across 19 appearances in all competitions this season, benefits from the suspensions of Nicolo Barella and Hakan Calhanoglu to earn the start in midfield.

Davide Frattesi
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Davide Frattesi See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Davide Frattesi See More
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, April 16
SOC
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, April 16
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
311 days ago
UEFA Nations League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Nov. 14, 15, 16
SOC
UEFA Nations League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Nov. 14, 15, 16
Author Image
Luke Atzert
November 14, 2024
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Euro Picks for Saturday, June 15
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Euro Picks for Saturday, June 15
Author Image
Jack Burkart
June 14, 2024