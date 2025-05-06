Davide Frattesi News: More important winner as reserve

Frattesi scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) in Tuesday's 4-3 victory over Barcelona.

In the Champions League, each of Inter Milan's last wins has seen Frattesi come off the bench and score a game winner. Even though Inter's center-midfield trio seems set with Hakan Calhanoglu, Nicolo Barella and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Frattesi has proven himself as up to par with two goals across his last 78 minutes. This season, Frattesi has played all but one UCL game, which he was out for because of an ankle injury, so it would not be surprising if Inter's team uses him in the final against either Paris Saint-Germain or Arsenal.