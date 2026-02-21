Davide Frattesi News: Mostly quiet against Lecce

Frattesi (illness) generated two shots (zero on goal) and two tackles (one won) and drew two fouls in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Lecce.

Frattesi played the whole game for just the third time in the season as Inter were dealing with some absences in midfield, but he didn't have a particularly effective performance on either end. He extended his streak of matches with at least one shot to seven, totaling seven attempts (one on target) and logging one chance created, three tackles (two won) and one clearance over that span.