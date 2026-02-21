Davide Frattesi News: Mostly quiet against Lecce
Frattesi (illness) generated two shots (zero on goal) and two tackles (one won) and drew two fouls in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Lecce.
Frattesi played the whole game for just the third time in the season as Inter were dealing with some absences in midfield, but he didn't have a particularly effective performance on either end. He extended his streak of matches with at least one shot to seven, totaling seven attempts (one on target) and logging one chance created, three tackles (two won) and one clearance over that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Davide Frattesi See More
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, April 16312 days ago
-
Football Predictions
UEFA Nations League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Nov. 14, 15, 16November 14, 2024
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Euro Picks for Saturday, June 15June 14, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Davide Frattesi See More