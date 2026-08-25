Davide Frattesi News: Nets only goal on Monday

Frattesi scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Monday's 1-0 victory versus Bologna.

Frattesi replaced Fisayo Dele-Bashiru in the 59th minute and netted the only goal of the game in the 59th minute assisted by Boulaye Dia. Frattesi recorded just 19 touches, made two blocks, one interception and one tackle and netted on his Lazio debut.