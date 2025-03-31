Davide Frattesi News: Scores against Udinese

Frattesi scored one goal to go with four shots (two on target), one interception and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Udinese.

Frattesi got the nod over Nicolo Barella in this one and doubled his team's deal with an easy finish on a timely channel run. He has been able to score five times though he hasn't been regular. He has posted six shots (three on target), one key pass, two crosses (one accurate) and four tackles (two won) in his last five showings (two starts). He should get another chance versus Parma since his teammate is suspended.