Davide Zappacosta News: Active in Lecce game

Zappacosta had three shots (one on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Lecce.

Zappacosta often imposed his will on the wing and assembled a complete stat line on offense. He has launched multiple crosses in five of the last six rounds, amassing 22 (nine accurate) and registering seven crosses (two accurate), eight key passes and 11 tackles (eight won).