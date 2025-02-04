Davide Zappacosta News: Appears in Coppa Italia

Zappacosta (illness) drew the nod in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to Bologna in the domestic cup.

Zappacosta was back on the pitch a few days after missing the Torino match and got the call over Matteo Ruggeri on the left wing. The two will likely continue to alternate. He has assisted twice and posted six shots (zero on target), four key passes, 11 crosses (two accurate) and two tackles (one won) in his last five outings (four starts).