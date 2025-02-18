Davide Zappacosta News: Attempts 19 crosses, logs assist

Zappacosta assisted once to go with five shots (two on goal), 19 crosses (four accurate) and seven corners in Tuesday's 3-1 loss versus Club Brugge.

Facing elimination, which happened anyway, Zappacosta went off from Atalanta's left flank, attempting more crosses Tuesday than in his previous five Champions League appearances combined. He is far to blame for Atalanta's recent collapse, having used the UCL knockout phase play-offs to build a streak of four consecutive games with an assist. For the category this European season, Zappacosta logged five.