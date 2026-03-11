Davide Zappacosta headshot

Davide Zappacosta News: Bright spot in Bayern Munich game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2026 at 1:48am

Zappacosta created two scoring chances and registered five crosses (two accurate), one tackle (one won) and four clearances in Tuesday's 6-1 loss versus Bayern Munich.

Zappacosta was able to put up pretty good numbers on offense despite the large defeat. He has created at least one chance in seven tilts in a row, amassing 14 key passes, scoring and assisting once and recording seven tackles (five won) and eight clearances through that stretch. He has notched multiple crosses in his last 14 appearances, averaging 3.8 per match (0.6 accurate).

