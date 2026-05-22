Davide Zappacosta News: Comes off the bench versus Fiorentina

Zappacosta had one shot (one on goal), four crosses (three accurate) and one corner and created three scoring chances in Friday's 1-1 draw against Fiorentina.

Zappacosta saw his streak of consecutive starts come to an end, but he was deployed at halftime and was instrumental on the equalizer thanks to a nice feed toward the middle of the box that was deflected home by Pietro Comuzzo. He has fired one shot in his last four displays in a row (one on target). He's been Atalanta's most consistent wingback this season, exploiting his versatility and finishing up with four goals, three assists, 56 chances created and 140 crosses (36 accurate) in 45 appearances (38 starts).