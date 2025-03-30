Fantasy Soccer
Davide Zappacosta News: Creates four chances against Fiorentina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Zappacosta had three crosses (three accurate), one tackle (one won), one clearance and four key passes in Sunday's 1-0 loss against Fiorentina.

Zappacosta was the lone bright spot for Atalanta on offense and led them in chances created, but his teammates didn't capitalize on his feeds. He has scored twice in the last five rounds, adding 11 shots (four on target), six chances created, 15 crosses (seven accurate) and seven tackles (three won).

