Davide Zappacosta News: Earns another assist

Zappacosta assisted once to go with four shots (one on goal), four crosses (four accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 2-1 loss versus Club Brugge.

Zappacosta recorded his third assist in a row in UCL play to give him four during the tournament. He's only missed one tournament match, starting seven of the eight games played as he records 29 crosses (13 accurate), and 14 chances created.