Davide Zappacosta News: Finds back of net

Zappacosta scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 4-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund.

Zappacosta came up with his first goal in three appearances Wednesday, scoring in the 45th minute of Atalanta's comeback. This is not only his first goal in UCL play this season, but also his first goal contribution. That said, goals do come rare to the defender, only with one in league play through 23 appearances.