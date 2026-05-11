Davide Zappacosta News: Finds the net in Milan bout

Zappacosta scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and 15 completed passes in Sunday's 3-2 victory versus AC Milan.

Zappacosta had a quiet performance but scored his club's second goal with a neat finish after escaping past the opposing defenders. It's his third in the year. He has notched six shots (two on target), eight crosses (three accurate) and two clearances in the last five contests. He snapped a three-game streak with one tackle in this one.