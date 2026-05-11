Davide Zappacosta headshot

Davide Zappacosta News: Finds the net in Milan bout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 11, 2026 at 1:10am

Zappacosta scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and 15 completed passes in Sunday's 3-2 victory versus AC Milan.

Zappacosta had a quiet performance but scored his club's second goal with a neat finish after escaping past the opposing defenders. It's his third in the year. He has notched six shots (two on target), eight crosses (three accurate) and two clearances in the last five contests. He snapped a three-game streak with one tackle in this one.

Davide Zappacosta
Atalanta
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Davide Zappacosta See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Davide Zappacosta See More
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Atalanta Predictions, Odds, & Notes
SOC
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Atalanta Predictions, Odds, & Notes
Author Image
Luke Atzert
January 28, 2025
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
December 8, 2021
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Europa League Final Breakdown
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Europa League Final Breakdown
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
May 28, 2019
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Picks
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
August 9, 2018
Fantasy FA Cup: Sunday Cheat Sheet
SOC
Fantasy FA Cup: Sunday Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
March 17, 2018