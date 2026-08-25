Davide Zappacosta headshot

Davide Zappacosta News: Four crosses in opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Zappacosta registered two shots (zero on goal) and four crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-1 win against Sassuolo.

Zappacosta recorded a team-high four crosses in Sunday's opener, though he failed to record an accurate cross or a chance created. He also added two off-target shots on the attack. He was solid on the defensive end too, winning two tackles and blocking one shot in his full 90 minutes of action.

Davide Zappacosta
Atalanta
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