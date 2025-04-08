Davide Zappacosta News: Nine crosses in defeat
Zappacosta generated one shot (one on goal), nine crosses (four accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Lazio.
Zappacosta tied his season high with nine crosses and set a new season high with four accurate crosses. This also marked the third time in five league games that he accounted for two chances created. On the defensive side, he set a season high with four tackles won.
