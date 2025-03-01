Fantasy Soccer
Davide Zappacosta News: Productive again in Venezia tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Zappacosta drew two fouls and recorded three shots (zero on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Venezia.

Zappacosta didn't make the stat sheet like in his past three displays but had a strong showing nonetheless, leading his side in deliveries and coming close to finding the target with a pair of threatening efforts. He has scored once, assisted twice and posted 15 shots (five on target), 10 key passes and 38 crosses (13 accurate) in his last five showings.

