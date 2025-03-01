Davide Zappacosta News: Productive again in Venezia tilt

Zappacosta drew two fouls and recorded three shots (zero on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Venezia.

Zappacosta didn't make the stat sheet like in his past three displays but had a strong showing nonetheless, leading his side in deliveries and coming close to finding the target with a pair of threatening efforts. He has scored once, assisted twice and posted 15 shots (five on target), 10 key passes and 38 crosses (13 accurate) in his last five showings.